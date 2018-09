HOUSTON - Fort Bend Marshall running back, Devon Achane returned 2 kickoffs for touchdowns and had a pair of 2-point conversions, including the game winner in overtime. Achane helped lead the Buffalos to a 52-51 overtime win over Manvel, and that's why he was selected as this week's UT Physicians Clutch Player of the Week! Congratulations, Devon Achane!

