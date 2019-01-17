Fight the key signs of aging on your face

HOUSTON - It's a product that works in minutes to reduce some of the key signs of aging.

Scott DeFalco, lifestyle expert, explains how Plexaderm has helped transform the appearance of users.

"All of the problems areas people have, not just the under-eye bags, but those forehead lines, crow’s feet, you’ll see this with the before's and after's, the laugh lines around your mouth, the loose skin people get under their neck, again with normal key signs of aging or maybe somebody that’s lost a lot of weight,” DeFalco said.

Plexaderm is offering up to 50% off and free shipping to Houston Life viewers.

Call 1-800-923-7063 or visit www.plexaderm.com to get in on this special offer.

This article is sponsored by Plexaderm.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.