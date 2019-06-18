Father-son duo keep family loyalty alive at Houston's Bosscat Kitchen & Libations

HOUSTON - When John Reed, owner of Bosscat Kitchen and Libations, opened the Houston location of his restaurant, he made an offer to his father Jack.

Come out of retirement and work as a manager for Bosscat.

"He was retired and getting a little lazy." said John, "I thought he could get back in the restaurant around some young people, and it's always good to have a family member watching your back."

As for Jack, he sees things a little differently, "Since we're retired, John's angle is that he's always trying to keep me young. I think he's getting back at me for something I did when we were younger."

Father-son duo John and Jack Reed of Bosscat Kitchen and Libations in Houston

Its a continuation of a common theme in the Reed family, loyalty and sticking together.

"I reflect back to being a kid and getting the opportunity to spend almost every day with my Dad. He was my coach, he was one of my teachers at the school I went to." said John, "I don't think you appreciate the times that you have with your parents like you should until you're a little bit older.

Jack and John Reed of Bosscat Kitchen

Today, John and Jack are appreciative of the time they spend working side-by-side at Bosscat.

The skills that Jack taught John about loyalty, working hard, and discipline have come full circle. Bosscat continues to operate successfully in Houston and they look towards more expansion.

See their full story in the video above and you can check out Bosscat's website here.

