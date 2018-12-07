Fashion statement pieces for the holidays from designer Korto Momolu

HOUSTON - Fashion designer Korto Momolu is in Houston this week with her new 2019 collection. She is known for competing on the third season of the reality television program "Project Runway All Stars," where she finished in second place.

She stopped by our studio with four holiday leisure wear pieces. They are part of her African-inspired collection of kimonos, shirt dresses and caftans that are sure to make an impact on any event you go to this season and glam the party up.

“If you are going to holiday parties and are wondering what do I wear, wear your plain black stuff under, throw this on top and be the life of the party," said Momolu, who loves to add embellishment to her designs for a bold statement.“Bling goes a long way,” according to Momolu.

You can wear leggings, shorts, jeans or pants under these pieces and wear them every season, but for the holidays, “Just add a turtleneck for winterize it,” said Momolu.

These looks are great for any age group and body type. “You can belt it just to give you a little bit of shape and wear it forever.”

