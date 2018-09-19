Farmers Market returns to Hermann Square

HOUSTON - The City Hall Farmers Market has arrived once again.

Wednesday was the first day of the market in Hermann Square, which features a variety of locally prepared foods and farm-fresh groceries.

The market will be held each Wednesday through December 19, where more than 40 local farmers, food trucks and other vendors will be on hand with goods available to purchase.

Downtown employees and dwellers are encouraged to walk, take the Greenlink (the downtown shuttle) or use Houston Bike Share to attend the Farmers Market in front of City Hall. Garage parking is located at 400 Rusk for a fee. Metered street parking is also available.

For more information, please visit this website or follow Green Houston TX on Facebook and Twitter.

List of vendors

Bee2Bee Honey Collective; Breaking Bao; Brenham Kitchens; Caliie’s Organic Kitchen; Churrascos Paella; Cultured Heat; El Topo; Frosted Betty; Great Harvest Bread Company; Harris County General Store; It’s a Wrap; D’Lish Curbside Bistro; Chursasscos to Go; Food.Music.Life; Ripe; Nom Mi Street; Java Pura; The Papusa Bar; Dumpling Haus; Keanu Cookies; Kick Pops; Lavande; Lemonade; Little Kitchen HTX; Melange Creperie; Pain Train Salsa; Pierre’s Cajun Kitchen; Plant it Forward Farms; Pop Soap; Relished Africa; Brazilian Grilled Skewers; Revolution Juice; Rio Grande Organic Pecans; Sinfull Bakery; Snow Topi - Hong Kong Bubble Waffles; Sphynx Cafe; Quick N Eze Indian; Texas Hill Country Olive Oil; The Bakers Man; Xocola Chocolate.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.