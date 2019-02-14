Fall in love with your smile again

HOUSTON - Did you know a smile can make or break a first impression?

Veneers can help you get a picture-perfect smile you'll love all the time, whether you have crooked, discolored or misshapen teeth.

"These are basically small layers of material that we bond on one tooth or a group of teeth, in order for you to change let’s say the shape, the color, the size or if you don’t like the position of your teeth," said Dr. Oscar Cuellar with The Comprehensive Dental Group of Houston.

The process begins with a complimentary consultation and reviewing smile style options at the office.

