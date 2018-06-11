Enter to win a getaway for 2 to Fredericksburg

HOUSTON - We're giving away a trip to Fredericksburg! Enter for your chance to win a prize package, valued at $760. The deadline to enter is 12:00 a.m. on June 22, 2018. We will announced the winner on the show later that day!

Enter HERE!

One grand prize winner will receive:

- 2 Night Stay for Two at Fredericksburg Inn & Suites (Value $280)

- $75 Gift Certificate to Cabernet Grill

- 75 Gift Certificate to Otto’s German Bistro

- Half Day “Ruby” Wine Tour with Majesty Wine Tours (Value $230)

- $50 Gift Card to Blackchalk Home & Laundry

- 50 Gift Card to Hill Country Outfitters

For a complete set of rules, click here.

Sponsored by Fredericksburg Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.