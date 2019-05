HOUSTON - "I'm still pinching myself!"

Houston Life host Courtney Zavala interviewed Emilia Clarke & Nathalie Emmanuel from Game of Thrones this past weekend at Houston's Comicpalooza... AND WE'RE STILL FREAKING OUT!

Both women shared details from behind the scenes of the show, and how their friendship formed.

Watch the video above to see a few clips from the interview, and get Courtney's take.

