Earth Day at Hope Farms

HOUSTON - Gracie Cavnar with Recipe for Success and Greg Martin from Bistro Menil talk about the free family activities happening at Hope Farms for Earth Day.

Baby Kale & Quinoa Salad

Prep: 30 minutes Cook: 5 minutes Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients:

2 cups cooked quinoa, cooled

¼ cup apple cider vinaigrette

½ cup teamed vegetables, cooled

4 ounces baby kale leaves

¼ cup dried cranberries

¼ cup spiced pecans

8 ounces goat cheese

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground pepper

Directions:

Follow cooking directions on quinoa package. Prepare apple cider vinaigrette and chill. Dice and steam vegetables (about 5 minutes) and chill. Divide goat cheese into 4 equal pieces. Combine quinoa, vegetables, kale, salt & pepper in a mixing bowl, toss with vinaigrette. Divide evenly between 4 dishes. Garnish salads with cranberries, pecans & goat cheese, serve immediately.

Apple Cider Vinaigrette

Prep: 20 mins. Makes 3 servings (scaled)

Ingredients:

½ cup cider vinegar

1 cup EVOO

1 ½ TBL chopped shallot

¼ cup agave nectar

½ T salt

¼ T black pepper

¾ T Dijon Mustard

Directions:

Blend vinegar, shallot, Dijon, agave, salt & pepper together, slowly add the oil.

Shelf life: 14 days

