Earth Day at Hope Farms

HOUSTON - Gracie Cavnar with Recipe for Success and Greg Martin from Bistro Menil talk about the free family activities happening at Hope Farms for Earth Day.
Baby Kale & Quinoa Salad
Prep: 30 minutes Cook: 5 minutes Makes: 4 servings
Ingredients:
2 cups cooked quinoa, cooled
¼ cup apple cider vinaigrette
½ cup teamed vegetables, cooled
4 ounces baby kale leaves
¼ cup dried cranberries
¼ cup spiced pecans
8 ounces goat cheese
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon ground pepper
Directions:
Follow cooking directions on quinoa package. Prepare apple cider vinaigrette and chill. Dice and steam vegetables (about 5 minutes) and chill. Divide goat cheese into 4 equal pieces. Combine quinoa, vegetables, kale, salt & pepper in a mixing bowl, toss with vinaigrette. Divide evenly between 4 dishes. Garnish salads with cranberries, pecans & goat cheese, serve immediately.
Apple Cider Vinaigrette
Prep: 20 mins. Makes 3 servings (scaled)
Ingredients:
½ cup cider vinegar
1 cup EVOO
1 ½ TBL chopped shallot
¼ cup agave nectar
½ T salt
¼ T black pepper
¾ T Dijon Mustard
Directions:
Blend vinegar, shallot, Dijon, agave, salt & pepper together, slowly add the oil.
Shelf life: 14 days
Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.