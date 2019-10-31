Dynamic Duo "Britney Spears" and "Paris Hilton" release new Houston-inspired music video

HOUSTON - BFFL's Britney (Courtney Zavala) Spears and Paris (Derrick Shore) Hilton are bringing their singing skills to H-Town.

The dynamic duo released their new "Beautiful Houston Life" music video on the show, highlighting their love for the city and luxurious lifestyle.

Spears and Hilton are seen on a rooftop dancing along in the music video, and even having a little too much fun drinking rosé from the bottle.

No actors were hurt in the making of this spoof; just their livers.

