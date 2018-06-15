DIY Gifts For Dad

HOUSTON - Tired of opting for the traditional tie every Father's Day? Crafting Expert Adeina Anderson shares creative gift ideas you can put together yourself.

Grill Tool Hanger

4 Pieces of 1/4″ x 2″ x 18″ wood

2 Pieces of 1/4″ by 2″ by 8″ wood

1/2″ Phillips head Screws

Drill with drill bit and Phillips head

Wood glue

Wood Pegs

Paint

Staining - Medium

Sponge Brushes

Place the 4 long pieces of wood flat and next to each other. Take the shorter pieces of wood and lay one on each end of the 4 pieces, about 3 inches in from the end. Drill holes in the shorter pieces, not all the way through, just enough to hide the tip of the screw you will be putting in it. Drill four holes, one for each piece of long wood. Next, glue the back side (not the side you just drilled holes in) of the small piece of wood and place it down, glue side down

Whiskey Seven Sausage

Package of summer sausage or kielbasa

Whiskey

7-Up or Sprite (I prefer 7-Up for this recipe)

Frying pan

Fork

Cut the sausage into slices and pour 1/2 cup of Whiskey and 1 cup of 7-Up into the frying pan. Add the sausage and cook on medium to medium high. It will take a bit for the sauce to cook down. Once the sauce starts to disappear and the sausage starts to sizzle, you want to really keep an eye on it. Let the sausage start to brown and get caramelized, almost to where it is burning, but not burnt. You will see the caramelizing start to happen and when it is completely thick, it is done.

Whiskey Sunshine

Yummy Cocktail for Dad to enjoy with his Whiskey 7 Sausage

2oz Whiskey

1/2oz Grenadine

1/2oz Lemon juice

1/2oz Grapefruit juice

3 Dashes of orange bitters

