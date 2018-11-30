DIY Christmas sweater

HOUSTON - Are you going to a Holiday Party and need to save some bucks? How about doing your own ugly Christmas sweater.

All you need is a sweater, tube of super glue, and small ornaments and bows for that tacky flair. If you know how to sew, it’s great, but for beginners, gluing will do the trick.

“Use newspaper inside of the sweater so it doesn't slip through and go to the other side,” said Eric Sibrianni from Eric’s earth treasures, who stopped by Houston Life to show us how to do a homemade sweater to rock a holiday party.

The project is super easy and only takes minutes. “It’s not going to take any longer than five or six minutes,” said Sibrianni who has his own jewelry business.

And as a special tip for your sweater, get some small Christmas ornament stockings.

“I like my sweaters to be a little more functional, so I add the little stockings and they kind of double up as pockets.”

See the full clip above.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.