Discover new mattress technology at Texas Mattress Makers

HOUSTON - The end-of-summer holiday is not just for barbecues and going to the beach, it's also one of the best times to get major discounts on mattresses.

But before taking advantage of the big Labor Day weekend sales, Youval Meicler, owner of Texas Mattress Makers, stopped by Houston Life to educate us about an innovative mattress component we should be watching for a better sleep.

It’s called Quantum Edge, which provides support and comfort that is superior in the mattress industry. It is also good for air flow, which helps you sleep cooler.

“This is a new edge technology. It’s actually a component that the spring is tempered in such a manner that it will never break under you. Tempered means in simple terms, you cook the wire. If you just took a wire, made a spring out of it and put it in the pocket and then put it though a certain amount of heat, when you compress it, it will never rebound. Today’s technology tempers the steel as you coil it,” said Meicler about the lasting components of this new mattress technology.

“Your comfort level will change, the components won’t. Whereas you get a mattress, where you buy that it looks the same, initially feels the same, but within three to five years the components will no longer support you,” he said before reminding everyone to save big by buying directly from the factory.

Texas Mattress Makers is having its 40th Anniversary Labor Day Sale now through Sept. 8, with 30% off all their luxury mattresses and savings on mattresses for your kids and guest rooms. Savings in showroom and online.

Texas Mattress Makers has two convenient showroom locations to serve the Houston area.

The Katy showroom is located at 5026 East 3rd St. and the Downtown Houston showroom is located at 4619 Navigation Blvd.

For more information, call 713-341-6252 or shop online at TexasMattressMakers.com.



Sponsored by Texas Mattress Makers.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.