Derrick & Courtney channel their inner 'Walmart Pringles Lady'

HOUSTON - It's a story that's taken the internet by storm: Texas woman banned from Walmart after riding around in scooter drinking wine out of a Pringles can.

People around the country and the world are fascinated with the story, and one local bar even created their own Pringles can cocktails inspired by the event.

Houston Life hosts Courtney & Derrick decided to get in on the fun with scooters, Pringles cans, wine and an appearance from the local bar making those cocktails, The Branch.

Check out their shenanigans in the clip above!

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.