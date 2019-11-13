Deer Park ISD program helps students give back to their community

DEER PARK, Texas - In this week's Cool Schools Weekly Spotlight, we're featuring Deer Park ISD for an eighth-grade program at Bonnette Junior High that is helping middle school students learn the value of giving back.

Students in Ms. Addicks' college readiness program AVID are asked to return to their former school, Carpenter Elementary, to visit and mentor the younger students currently attending there.

Every week the students work on projects, read and participate in classroom activities together. The junior high students love the opportunity to guide and mentor the elementary students. After their first visit, the entire group of students left Carpenter Elementary with smiles on their faces.

Ms. Addicks' says her goal is to show students how to give back to their community in a place they care deeply about. For more stories and information about Houston-area public school districts click here.



