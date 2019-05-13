Cut time and fat with Innovative Lasers of Houston

HOUSTON - Between work, parenting and everything in between, finding time to focus on staying healthy can be a hassle.
That is why patient - Shelia Byrd shared her successful weight loss journey, alongside Innovative Lasers of Houston CEO - Laura Alexis, to keep you motivated.
"It's wonderful. My clothes are a little big... so I'm going to have to buy some more," said patient, Shelia Byrd.
Innovative Lasers of Houston is offering a special for Houston Life viewers, call 281-888-3094 to receive six sessions for $1,200.
Plus, an additional three sessions free if you mention you saw them on "Houston Life."
This offer is valid for the first 100 callers.
Schedule a free consultation online at www.innovativelasersofhouston.com.
This article is sponsored by Innovative Lasers of Houston.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.