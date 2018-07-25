Coupon Contessa's Deals of the Week

HOUSTON - Nora Kapche, The Coupon Contessa, shares her top deals of the week at the grocery store.
Deals for the week of July 25, 2018.
HOW TO SAVE BIG THIS WEEK
- Check The Mail For Grocery Store Deals
- Download Store Apps For Digital Coupons
- Look For In Store Specials (Buy This, Get That Free...)
H-E-B
(STOCK UP ON MEAT FOR FREEZER)
- $1 Fresh Boneless Pork Loin, Club Pack
- $1 Boston Butt Pork Roast
- $1 Hill Country Fare Bone In Split Chicken Breasts
- Value Pack Limit 2 with $10 purchase
- $2.89 Fresh Ground Chuck
- $2.59 Extra Thick Cut Pork Center Loin Chops
- $5.97/lb HEB Texas Fresh Farm Raised Shrimp
- 87 Cents Each Driscoll’s Blueberries
- BOGO DEALS
- H-E-B Combo Meal Deals
KROGER
- Buy 1 Get 1 Free Pork Back Ribs
- 10/$10 KIND Bars
- $2.99 Tide Liquid
- $5.99 With Card (Use $3 Digital Coupon Offer)
- Chobani Greek Yogurt 10/$10
- Use $2.00 Digital Coupon Offer
- $8.00 When You Buy 10
- $2.49 Nabisco Oreo Cookies
- With 50 Cent Digital Coupon
ALDI
(SHOPPING FOR SUMMER FRUITS)
- $1.99 for 3lb Bag of Navel Oranges
- 89 Cents Each Georgia Peaches
- $1.99 Journey To France Sparkling French Lemonade
or Pink Lemonade
- $1.99 Happy Farms Preferred Deli Sliced Havarti
or Gouda Cheese
(FOR THE FREEZER)
- $5.99 Kirkwood Turkey Burgers - Frozen
- $4.49 Sea Queen Salmon Burgers - Chipotle or Teriyaki
Frozen
SPROUTS
- 77 Cents Red Seedless Grapes
- $1.98 Whole Watermelon
- $3.99/lb All Natural 100% Grass Fed Ground Beef
(SNACKS FOR THE FAMILY)
BOGO DEALS
- Larabar Nutrition Bars Save Up To $2.20
- The Greek Gods Greek Yogurt Select 24-Ounce Value Size
- Quest Protein Cookies
- Bellucci Premium Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Select Varieties 16.9 Fluid Ounce
- Applegate Naturals Shredded Cheese
Select Varieties 6 Ounce
