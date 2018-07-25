Coupon Contessa's Deals of the Week

HOUSTON - Nora Kapche, The Coupon Contessa, shares her top deals of the week at the grocery store.

Deals for the week of July 25, 2018.

HOW TO SAVE BIG THIS WEEK

- Check The Mail For Grocery Store Deals

- Download Store Apps For Digital Coupons

- Look For In Store Specials (Buy This, Get That Free...)

H-E-B

(STOCK UP ON MEAT FOR FREEZER)

- $1 Fresh Boneless Pork Loin, Club Pack

- $1 Boston Butt Pork Roast

- $1 Hill Country Fare Bone In Split Chicken Breasts

- Value Pack Limit 2 with $10 purchase

- $2.89 Fresh Ground Chuck

- $2.59 Extra Thick Cut Pork Center Loin Chops

- $5.97/lb HEB Texas Fresh Farm Raised Shrimp

- 87 Cents Each Driscoll’s Blueberries

- BOGO DEALS

- H-E-B Combo Meal Deals

KROGER

- Buy 1 Get 1 Free Pork Back Ribs

- 10/$10 KIND Bars

- $2.99 Tide Liquid

- $5.99 With Card (Use $3 Digital Coupon Offer)

- Chobani Greek Yogurt 10/$10

- Use $2.00 Digital Coupon Offer

- $8.00 When You Buy 10

- $2.49 Nabisco Oreo Cookies

- With 50 Cent Digital Coupon

ALDI

(SHOPPING FOR SUMMER FRUITS)

- $1.99 for 3lb Bag of Navel Oranges

- 89 Cents Each Georgia Peaches

- $1.99 Journey To France Sparkling French Lemonade

or Pink Lemonade

- $1.99 Happy Farms Preferred Deli Sliced Havarti

or Gouda Cheese

(FOR THE FREEZER)

- $5.99 Kirkwood Turkey Burgers - Frozen

- $4.49 Sea Queen Salmon Burgers - Chipotle or Teriyaki

Frozen

SPROUTS

- 77 Cents Red Seedless Grapes

- $1.98 Whole Watermelon

- $3.99/lb All Natural 100% Grass Fed Ground Beef

(SNACKS FOR THE FAMILY)

BOGO DEALS

- Larabar Nutrition Bars Save Up To $2.20

- The Greek Gods Greek Yogurt Select 24-Ounce Value Size

- Quest Protein Cookies

- Bellucci Premium Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Select Varieties 16.9 Fluid Ounce

- Applegate Naturals Shredded Cheese

Select Varieties 6 Ounce



