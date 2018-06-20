"Cool" Things To Do Around Town With The Family

HOUSTON - Jill Jarvis from the blog, Big Kid Small City, shares her top things to do around town to stay cool this summer.

Find below the ideas/spots featured on the show:

Bahama Bucks Sno 2 Throw - 50% Off at Participating Locations (I10 at Wilcrest, Fulshear, Galveston) - Code is Houston Life

Ice Eggs

Free Splashpads: MFAH's new one, Discovery Green, Levy Park, Jaycee Park, Tomball Train Depot

Downtown Tunnels (Open Workdays)

Houston Police Department Mounted Patrol Stables

Free Library Programs: Free reading programs at Houston Public Libraries

Free Indoor Playgrounds: 10+ free indoor playgrounds around Houston (no memberships needed)

Pinkalicious at Main Street Theater

Adventure Kids Playcare - 1 Hour Free at Memorial Location - Code is BKSC1HR

