Cool Schools Winner: Cypress-Fairbanks ISD

Congratulations to one of our Cool School winners, Cypress-Fairbanks ISD!

We had more than 28,000 viewers vote in the contest, sponsored by Go Public Gulf Coast.

CFISD received 7,259 of those votes, making them them the winner of their group.

"Every student has the chance to be successful," said Philip Klespis, U.S. History D.C. Teacher.

CFISD is the third-largest school district in Texas and the second-largest in Harris County, serving almost 117,000 students in 91 schools.

According to the district, they had 39 graduates from the class of 2018 enroll in Ivy League schools!

Making a college education as affordable and attainable as possible is very important to CFISD, which is why they've recently partnered with Lone Star College to help students graduate with an associate's degree along with a high school degree.

Watch the video above to learn more about their partnership, and for more information on all of Houston's public schools, visit GoPublicGulfCoast.com.

Sponsored by: Go Public Gulf Coast

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.