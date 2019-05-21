Cool Schools Winner: Alvin ISD

HOUSTON - Congrats to one of our Cool School winners, Alvin ISD!

Go Public Gulf Coast is a non-profit established to promote public education by generating awareness and understanding of its benefits through the school districts in the Gulf Coast area.

Alvin ISD showcased JB Hensler College and Career Academy, which gives certification preparation for 36 unique career fields such as cosmetology, construction, welding, and many more.

The culinary arts students shared with reporter Lauren Kelly what they bring to the table. Not only are they learning the ins and outs of the kitchen, but they're getting a headstart on earning credits for education in the future.

