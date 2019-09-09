Cool Schools Weekly Spotlight: Cy-Fair ISD

HOUSTON - This week we're featuring Cy-Fair ISD and the new and innovative ways they're helping students find their future careers, including a career fair, new academy and career and technical education building.

The new Stem Academy for ARC (automation, robotics and computer science) at Cypress Springs High School will provide students with access to unique courses and equipment. Additionally, students will earn industry certifications like Autodesk AutoCAD and Oracle Java Programming.

Andre' and Sampson Elementary Schools are implementing the "Spanish action based learning lab" to help students learn the language through movement. Students use kinesthetic techniques while practicing Spanish language skills to help promote brain-based learning.

Also, the new Leonard Brautigam Center will house new classrooms and shops to support academic programs and future certifications in welding, HVAC and electrical trades. The new facility is located at Jones Rd. at the former campus of Matzke Elementary School.

And last but not least, there is an upcoming College Night at the Berry Center on October 8 - 9, which is one of the largest in the state. More than 200 colleges, universities, technical and specialty schools are expected to be present. All high school students and parents are encouraged to attend.

