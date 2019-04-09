"Cool Schools" to highlight people, programs in Houston's public schools

HOUSTON - Houston Life is excited to partner with Go Public Gulf Coast to bring viewers a new segment called "Cool Schools."

Starting next week, viewers will be able to vote for the district they'd like to see highlighted on the show.

Voting will take place on HoustonLife.TV through Friday, with the winner announced on Friday's show.

The Houston Life team will then head out to the chosen district to spotlight the amazing students, faculty and programs available there.

"There's so much choice in public education," said Bob Covey, Go Public Gulf Coast President. "You've got extracurricular activities... in some of our districts we offer over 100 certificates that can help [students] get a job right out of high school."

Remember to vote next week, and in the meantime, visit GoPublicGulfCoast.com or Facebook.com/GoPublicGulfCoast for more informaiton.

Sponsored by: Go Public Gulf Coast

