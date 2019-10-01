Clear Creek ISD STEM programs help students branch out

HOUSTON - In this Cool Schools Weekly Spotlight, we're featuring Clear Creek ISD for their amazing science, technology, engineering and math programs. From as early as kindergarten, this Houston-area public school district is helping engage students' minds and skills through STEM.

Clear Creek ISD students partnered with NASA via the High Schools United with NASA to Create Hardware (HUNCH) program on multiple projects to help them gain real-world experience and lifelong skills. One project was to engineer a table for the International Space Station (ISS). Planning and construction of the project took a year to complete. The finished table was then sent to the ISS to be used by astronauts and cosmonauts.

Another HUNCH assignment was tasked to Clear Creek ISD fashion design students. A group of students collaborated with NASA to design special stow away bags known as Cargo Transfer Bags. The storage units were used at training facilities, including Johnson Space Center.

Other STEM programs at Clear Creek ISD include their annual science fair program. Students of all ages create experiments, which have the potential to earn them patents and help them start their own businesses. Student Bryce Marcelle created a golf aligner called "The Sweet Spot Golf Training Aid" that helped improve golfer's accuracy and distance. The hole-in-one project is available for purchase on Amazon.

This article is sponsored by the Go Public Gulf Coast.

