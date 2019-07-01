Check out these nice wines from Nice Winery

HOUSTON - The winemakers at Nice Winery are making a name for themselves in the wine world. They grow grapes in Texas, Argentina and California. The owners are trained Le Cordon Bleu chefs and certified sommeliers, and their signature wines have won several awards.

Co-owner Ryan Levy says they're about to harvest their Texas Blanc, the 100% Texas grown grape, harvested in their vineyard 90-minutes north of Houston. 70 of the Nice Winery wine club members are going to take part in the action. The grape is called the Texas Blanc Du Bois, and currently there are more acres of this grape grown than in any other state.

Levy is a native Houstonian. He recieved a Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo scholarship to attend Rice University, launching his career. Going full circle, his Malbec won "Reserve Grand Champion Best of Show" in 2017 at the Rodeo Uncorked wine competition. A big bottle of his wine was auctioned off and raised 140,000 for more college scholarships.

