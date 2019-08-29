Celebrity hairstylist reveals 3 day to night styles

HOUSTON - The long ponytail, sleek and straight and the top knot are all popular hairstyles seen on celebs on the red carpet.

But you don't need your own glam squad to get these looks!

Joseph Maines, celebrity stylist, reveals his tips and tricks to create these hairstyles yourself.

The best part is, these looks can easily go from day to night with just a few changes.

To get the look, Maines recommends using Color Wow's Dream Coat.

This is something I use on all of my clients, to me in Houston, if you could only have one product in your bathroom, it's this one," Maines said.

For a gloss-like shine, he sprays the product on wet hair and then blow dries it in place.

See below for more information on the products used in the segment:

Color Wow Dream Coat

The Product Junkie

