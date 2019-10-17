Celebrate Houston's East End with this FREE event

HOUSTON - This FREE event brings thousands of people to Houston's East End.

The annual Street Fest celebrates different cultures, food and music with a variety of performances, entertainment and activities for families.

This year's event is set for Saturday, Oct. 19, from 2-9:30 p.m. on the Navigation Esplanade, located at 2800 Navigation.

Local band, Karina Nistal and The KNQRS will be performing on the main stage.

Other headliners include, GRAMMY Award-winners, Grupo Fantasma, Los Aztex and a tribute to the Queen of Tejano by Cristina Amaro.

Plus, an action-packed kid's zone, more than 50 artisan and craft vendors, street performances, dance groups and more.

Admission is FREE. Register online at www.eastendstreetfest.com.

