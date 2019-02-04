Houston Life

Brittani Washington talks life, music after touring with Beyoncé

Talented musician showcases her voice, performs in our studio

HOUSTON - What is it like to work with artists like Beyoncé and CeeLo Green Brittani Washington, a Port Arthur native, has shared the stage with them for years.

“It was supposed to be just one year. She’s a good person and I love her,” said Washington, who was Beyoncé’s primary keyboardist and ended up touring with her for seven year.

But Washington now wants to make her own mark as a singer, as her love of music, which started very early on, keeps commanding her life.

“For me, it’s just inside me. My mom tried to play the piano when I was pregnant every day, and I just came out playing. I just love the sounds and just love the feeling of good music,” said Washington, who stopped by our studio to share her latest release “Unhappy," a soulful tune with a '90s twist.

To see her performance, watch the video above.

 

