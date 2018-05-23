BOGO Specials at Local Grocery Stores

HOUSTON - The Coupon Contessa, Nora Kapche, reveals her top picks for deals at the grocery store.

See below for Nora's notes:

KROGER

- Special BOGO Deals On:

- Ice Cream, Pretzels/Tortilla Chips, Buns/Rolls, Chinet Plates/Cups, Hot Dogs

- Fresh Kroger Ground Chuck 1lb or 3lb Roll: Buy 1 Get 1 Free

- Pork Back Ribs Or St Louis Style Ribs: Buy 1 Get 1 Free

- Fresh Pilgrim's Pride Boneless Chicken Breasts: Buy 1 Get 1 Free

DIGITAL DEALS AT KROGER

- 4 Days Only!

- Use Each Digital Coupon Up To 5 Times In 1 Transaction With Card

- Johnsonville Smoked Sausage: $1.99

- Whole Seedless Watermelon: $1.99

- Angel Food Cake: $1.99

- Keebler Town House or Club Crackers: 99 Cents

- Kroger Ice Cream Sandwiches: 99 Cents

H-E-B

- Cutter Personal Aerosol Repellents: 97 Cents (Save $2 With In Store Coupon)

- Texas Sweet Corn: 7 For $1

- Meal Deal H-E-B Premium Smoked Sausage Links: Get 4 Items Free

- Ball Park Bun Size

- H-E-B Bake Shop Hot Dog Buns

- Whataburger Mustard

- H-E-B Ready To Drink Tea

- Split Chicken Breasts: $1/lb

*Ready Set Summer Event Runs Through June 5th

- Lots Of BOGO Deals On H-E-B Brand Chips and Snacks

ALDI

- Produce On Sale

- Pineapple: 89 Cents

- Cantaloupe: 89 Cents

- Mangoes: 29 Cents

- Pineapple Corer: $3.99 Each

- Chicken Leg Quarters: 89 Cents Per Pound

SPROUTS

- Red, White or Yellow Onions: 2 Pounds For $1

- Larabar: Buy 1 Get 1 Free

NORA'S TOP TIPS

- Download Store Apps

- Nora Uses Kroger and H-E-B Apps

- Use Digital Coupons

- Look For Combo Deals In Store

- Buy These Items, Get This Free

- CouponSurfer.com, Free Printable Grocery Coupons & Coupon Codes With Rewards To Boot

- Coupons.com, Free Printable Coupons

- Don't Forget Weekly Ads Too!

- Ads Come Out Tuesdays and Sales Start Wednesdays



