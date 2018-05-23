BOGO Specials at Local Grocery Stores

HOUSTON - The Coupon Contessa, Nora Kapche, reveals her top picks for deals at the grocery store.
See below for Nora's notes:
KROGER
- Special BOGO Deals On:
- Ice Cream, Pretzels/Tortilla Chips, Buns/Rolls, Chinet Plates/Cups, Hot Dogs
- Fresh Kroger Ground Chuck 1lb or 3lb Roll: Buy 1 Get 1 Free
- Pork Back Ribs Or St Louis Style Ribs: Buy 1 Get 1 Free
- Fresh Pilgrim's Pride Boneless Chicken Breasts: Buy 1 Get 1 Free
DIGITAL DEALS AT KROGER
- 4 Days Only!
- Use Each Digital Coupon Up To 5 Times In 1 Transaction With Card
- Johnsonville Smoked Sausage: $1.99
- Whole Seedless Watermelon: $1.99
- Angel Food Cake: $1.99
- Keebler Town House or Club Crackers: 99 Cents
- Kroger Ice Cream Sandwiches: 99 Cents
H-E-B
- Cutter Personal Aerosol Repellents: 97 Cents (Save $2 With In Store Coupon)
- Texas Sweet Corn: 7 For $1
- Meal Deal H-E-B Premium Smoked Sausage Links: Get 4 Items Free
- Ball Park Bun Size
- H-E-B Bake Shop Hot Dog Buns
- Whataburger Mustard
- H-E-B Ready To Drink Tea
- Split Chicken Breasts: $1/lb
*Ready Set Summer Event Runs Through June 5th
- Lots Of BOGO Deals On H-E-B Brand Chips and Snacks
ALDI
- Produce On Sale
- Pineapple: 89 Cents
- Cantaloupe: 89 Cents
- Mangoes: 29 Cents
- Pineapple Corer: $3.99 Each
- Chicken Leg Quarters: 89 Cents Per Pound
SPROUTS
- Red, White or Yellow Onions: 2 Pounds For $1
- Larabar: Buy 1 Get 1 Free
NORA'S TOP TIPS
- Download Store Apps
- Nora Uses Kroger and H-E-B Apps
- Use Digital Coupons
- Look For Combo Deals In Store
- Buy These Items, Get This Free
- CouponSurfer.com, Free Printable Grocery Coupons & Coupon Codes With Rewards To Boot
- Coupons.com, Free Printable Coupons
- Don't Forget Weekly Ads Too!
- Ads Come Out Tuesdays and Sales Start Wednesdays
