Behind the Microphone: How the Eyes of Texas Podcast comes to life

HOUSTON - KPRC 2 is telling Texas stories in a whole new way through the Eyes of Texas podcast.

Host and KPRC Reporter Brandon Walker takes listeners all over the state, introducing them to little-known places and interesting people that make Texas so unique.

Walker joined Houston Life hosts Derrick & Courtney to chat more about what goes into making the series, and some of the stories featured in season one.

You can hear more in the video above, or download season one on iTunes, Spotify and Google Play.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.