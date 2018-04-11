Beauty Buzz with Dominique Sachse

HOUSTON - KPRC Anchor Dominique Sachse stops by to chat about her YouTube channel and reveals some of her best beauty tips and tricks.

We asked Dominique to share some of her favorite products with us. Her responses are below!

What beauty product(s) are always in your makeup bag?

DS: NYX Blotting Powder in light/medium, Clean & Clear oil absorbing sheets portable, Color Science Mineral Corrector Kit and Marc Jacobs lipstick “In The Mood”

What’s one hair product you couldn’t live without (especially with Houston humidity)?

DS: Kenra Vol 25 Super Hold hairspray

What’s always part of your nightly skincare routine?

DS: A mild, sulfate-free face soap, Honey Skin Aloe Vera and Manuka honey ultimate face and body cream mixed with Retin A and Lansinoh HPA Lanolin breast feeding salve for my lips.

What’s one mistake women always make when it comes to applying their makeup?

DS: Too much eyeliner on the lower lid. After a certain age, it just pulls things downward and can be very aging.

What’s your best advice for trying a new style or doing something different with your look?

DS: Take a risk and realize that it’s not permanent. The worst thing that can happen is you don’t like it, and you can always grow out a haircut, change the hair color, or put on something else.

