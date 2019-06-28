Barry's Bootcamp opens new location in Houston

HOUSTON - Barry’s Bootcamp is the original cardio and strength interval workout.

This high intensity training session pushes participants to their physical and mental limits.

A one hour class is said to burn up to 1,000 calories.

It’s like the perfect fat-burning, lean muscle tissue building workout,” said Joey Gonzalez, CEO of Barry’s Bootcamp.

The programming at Barry’s specifically alternates muscle focus to ensure your body gets a balanced workout and proper time for recovery.

These workouts use a combination of treadmills, free weights and resistance bands to help participants reach their fitness goals.

Barry's Bootcamp was founded out of Los Angeles in 1998.

Classes begin at the Houston location in River Oaks on Saturday, June 29.

Get up and moving with the following exercise combinations.

SQUAT CURL SHOULDER PRESS TRICEP OH



A full body combination that starts with the arms and ends by working out your legs.



PUSHUP ALTERNATIVE ROW WITH KICKBACK



Focus on a tight core, try not to rotate too much and stay square to floor, engage back, squeeze through triceps and then switch arms.



BACK LUNGE WITH CURL



Use dumbbells to take a regular lunge to the next level.

Watch the clip above for a complete demonstration of these exercise combinatios on Houston Life.

