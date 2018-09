HOUSTON - From free family events to where you can grab great game day eats before or after high school football games and a huge congratulations to the Friday Football Frenzy Clutch Player of the Week, R.D. Head!

Around Town sponsored by: Festa Italiana

Play of the Game sponsored by: Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburger's

Clutch Player of the Week sponsored by: UT Physicians

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.