Houston Life

Around Town: May 3rd - 5th, 2019

A list of fun and exciting events, happening all around the city of Houston

By Sir Black - Houston Life editor
KPRC2

HOUSTON - Check out these exciting events taking place, this holiday weekend, in Houston.

Cinco de Mayo Events Happening This Weekend

More Headlines

"May the Fourth Be with You" Events Happening This Weekend

Tune in next week to find out what new family-friendly, fun events will be happening around our eclectic city.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.