Angleton ISD helps students make healthy food choices

ANGLETON, Texas - In this week's Cool Schools Weekly Spotlight, we're featuring Angleton ISD for their award-winning nutrition programs. The Angleton Child Nutrition Department has continuously won awards such as the Texas Association for School Nutrition Breakfast and Lunch Participation Award and the Best of the Bunch Award, which is the Texas Department of Agriculture's Farm Fresh Challenge for serving locally grown foods.



The department started the "Pick 3 Free" program to increase student participation and allow students more access to healthy food. Students who bring a packed lunch can choose from a fresh fruit, vegetable or milk to go along with their meal.



The district also conducts breakfast in the classroom. This morning routine is much calmer than traditional breakfast service in the cafeteria. Students are served packaged items along with a serving of fresh fruit, which can be saved for them to snack on all day long. Breakfast in the classroom also promotes social learning and responsibility. Students can build relationships with peers and school staff during meal time, as well as take on age-appropriate responsibilities like helping with breakfast distribution and clean up.

