Amazing Animal Tale: Wubby

HOUSTON - Back in June, the Houston SPCA’s 24-hour animal ambulance responded to a call about a small injured dog.

They found a scared pup, suffering from a very severe case of mange.

When he was brought back to the Houston SPCA, their staff veterinarians immediately prescribed Wubby with a special treatment before he went into a loving foster home to rest and heal.

In just a few short months, the beautiful black lab has made a full recovery.

He is now ready for the second chance in life he so richly deserves.

