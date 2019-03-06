Amazing Animal Tale: Tulip

HOUSTON - Providing professional veterinary care is a very important part of pet ownership.

The Houston SPCA sees many cases of animal cruelty and neglect that could have been avoided if the owners had just sought help.

In Tulip’s case, her owner found her as a stray with an apparent injury to her leg and decided to create a make-shift splint out of an ace bandage, some gauze and a broken pencil.

Tulip went for a month without any vet care until the Houston SPCA was called to intervene.

The original injury was a damaged nerve in her shoulder, but the bandage had been slowly cutting off circulation in Tulip’s paw so that by the time she was rescued, her leg couldn’t be saved.

Fortunately, now Tulip is on the mend and ready to face the world on her three sturdy legs!

