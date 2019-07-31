Amazing Animal Tale: Thor and Belle

HOUSTON - When the Houston SPCA’s 24-hour animal ambulance responded to a trapped animal, they found a little black kitten deep inside a sewer.

Once she was rescued, she went into a foster home to heal from minor injuries.

One week later, another little black kitten was found abandoned outside of the Houston SPCA’s rehoming center.

He was placed into a different foster home to grow.

The duo, now Thor and Belle, have unrelated rescue stories, but found a common bond.

This article is sponsored by the Houston SPCA.

