Amazing Animal Tale: Talulah

HOUSTON - The Houston SPCA’s 24-hour animal ambulance responds to nearly 7,000 calls for help each year.

Last month, their ambulance rescued a one-year-old stray with a wounded paw.

But as it turns out, there was something much more sinister about the dog’s injury.

Someone had intentionally zip-tied her left paw and after time, it became imbedded under the tissue near her bone, causing an infection, bleeding and a lot of pain.

To make her comfortable, Houston SPCA veterinarian Dr. Dev sedated her, before the zip tie was carefully removed.

The wound is already looking better, but she will need some additional time to heal.

This sweet, once neglected stray, is now Talulah, and will no doubt find a compassionate, kind and loving home in the near future.

Who would do this? The Houston SPCA’s 24-hour animal ambulance rescued an injured stray whose paw was zip-tied, leading to an infection and bleeding. Houston SPCA vet Dr. Dev sedated her, and carefully removed the zip tie. See an animal in distress? https://t.co/R7Uvr0SwUm. pic.twitter.com/hp9fATy2uz — Houston SPCA (@HoustonSPCA) June 7, 2019

For more amazing animal tales, visit www.houstonspca.org.

Sponsored by the Houston SPCA.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.