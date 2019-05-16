Amazing Animal Tale: Siri

HOUSTON - The Houston SPCA’s 24-Hour Ambulance responds to cries for help and rescues a vast array of animals caught in all kinds of potentially dangerous predicaments.

One very frightened kitten found herself trapped and dangling upside down from a fence last month, after her back right leg became lodged between two boards.

Rescue tech Yeh-nee carefully freed the 2-pound kitten, and stabilized her injury before bringing her back the Houston SPCA to be treated by staff veterinarians.

The sweet little short hair was named Siri, and healed very quickly after getting the proper wound care she needed.

Siri was then placed on the adoption floor, and it didn’t take very long before Siri found her new forever home.

