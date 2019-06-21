Amazing Animal Tale: Shadow

HOUSTON - The Houston SPCA’s 24-hour injured animal ambulance responds to 7,000 cries for help each year.

Last month, a call came in for a tiny kitten who somehow found herself trapped in a storm drain in west Houston.

It took grit and tenacity before Rescue Tech Megan could reach her, and thankfully the kitten sustained no serious injuries.

After bringing the sweet kitten, now named Shadow, back to the Houston SPCA campus for veterinary care, she’s resting and growing with her foster family who includes several cats and 2 dogs.

