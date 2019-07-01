Amazing Animal Tale: Sadie

HOUSTON - Sadie was rescued by the Houston SPCA's 24-hour injured animal ambulance back in May.

The 1-year old terrier mix was found lying in front of a dumpster, emaciated, covered in sores and unable to walk.

Veterinarians provided intensive care for several weeks, but her condition was touch-and-go for a while.

We’re happy to share that Sadie grew strong enough to go into a loving foster home and is well on her way to recovery!

It takes a team of dedicated animal lovers to do the lifesaving work they do, so if you want to be a volunteer or foster, head on over to houstonspca.org for more information.

This article is sponsored by the Houston SPCA.

