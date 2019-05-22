Amazing Animal Tale: Sadie

HOUSTON - One year-old Sadie took some of her first steps at the Houston SPCA this week, since she was left for dead at a north Houston dumpster last week.

The severely emaciated terrier mix couldn’t even lift her head when rescue ambulance tech Yeni arrived on the scene.

She was quickly transported by the Houston SPCA’s 24-hour animal ambulance to their campus for emergency care, and is now being treated for open sores, multiple lacerations and is on a special feeding regiment to slowly re-introduce food and help her regain weight.

Sadie is not out of the woods yet, but when she is more stable, she will finish healing in a foster home before finding a loving home she truly deserves.

For more amazing animal tales, visit www.houstonspca.org.

This article is sponsored by the Houston SPCA.

