Amazing Animal Tale: Ryder

HOUSTON - When members of the Houston SPCA Rehoming Center discovered an abandoned dog outside their facility, they acted fast to help the pup.

The 2-year-old lab mix dubbed Ryder was in rough condition and had lost quite a bit of fur, but he was quickly placed into a loving foster home where he could start to heal.

His foster says Ryder loves water, playing tug-of-war and even knows some tricks like "sit" and "shake." There is no doubt this fun-loving boy will soon find his forever home.

If you're interested in Ryder or want to learn more about pet adoptions, visit the Houston SPCA's website here.

This article is sponsored by the Houston SPCA.



