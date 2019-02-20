Amazing Animal Tale: Riva recovers from serious injury

HOUSTON - Riva was found on the side of the road in serious pain after being hit by a car.

She was rushed back to the Houston SPCA for care.

Upon further examination, the veterinary team discovered she had a bullet lodged in her side.

The trauma from the collision left her leg broken beyond repair and she faced an emergency amputation.

Despite her rough journey, Riva has left a lasting impact on the team at the Houston SPCA.

