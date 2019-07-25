Amazing Animal Tale: Pierre

Learn about Pierre's journey with the Houston SPCA and how you can help other pets in need.

When a grey tabby was rescued by the Houston SPCA’s 24-hour animal ambulance, it was apparent that he had been wandering the streets for some time.

He was suffering from a badly broken leg and had severe hair loss on his leg and face.

The 5 year-old cat was understandably scared, so their staff veterinarians took great care in making him comfortable.

The vets determined the leg was going to have to be removed. After surgery, he was placed into a loving foster home where he could rest and heal.

The grey tabby, now named Pierre, has blossomed into a confident and sweet tri-paw, who loves to play and be around people.

Although we’ll never know Pierre’s past, we know his future looks very bright.

