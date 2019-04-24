Amazing Animal Tale: Picante

HOUSTON - When it comes to rescuing animals, the Houston SPCA relies on thousands of fellow animal lovers all over the greater Houston area each year to report an animal in distress.

So it was no surprise that the Houston SPCA’s 24-hour rescue animal ambulance rushed to the scene at Patrick Henry Middle School after a call came in from a teacher who found 9 month old ‘Picante’ on their campus with a partially severed front paw.

No one knows what happened to the grey tabby, but rescue tech Megan said ‘she had such a sweet demeanor and tried to make her way over to me’ despite her terrible injury.

After wound care treatment by Houston SPCA veterinarians, Picante will spend some time in a foster home to heal.

Her sweet spirit will most certainly find her a new home, whenever she’s ready.

