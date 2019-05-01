Amazing Animal Tale: Oscar

HOUSTON - The idea of leaving a pet behind to fend for themselves in unimaginable.

Unfortunately in Houston, it happens all too often.

Animals abandoned without food or water after their owner leaves their residence, and never return.

Thankfully for Oscar, a one year-old Australian Cattle dog, a good Samaritan called the Houston SPCA animal cruelty investigations team.

When the investigator arrived, Oscar was found covered in fleas, dehydrated and all alone.

After a few weeks in the care of the Houston SPCA, he is now ready to be a part of an active, loving family, where he will never be alone again.

For more amazing animal tales, visit www.houstonspca.org.

Sponsored by the Houston SPCA.

