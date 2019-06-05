Amazing Animal Tale: Nick

HOUSTON - At a mere 2 weeks old, little Nick came into the care of the Houston SPCA along with his sibling and Mom after they were rescued from a terrible hoarder situation.

The newborn pups went into a foster home where they could gain weight and grow strong.

In just a few short months, Nick and his brother, Jonas, were ready to be adopted.

They were quite popular around the adoption center because of their famous names, and Nick certainly lived up to his reputation when he appeared on Tex’s Pet of the Week right here on Houston Life.

Immediately after the show, Nick returned to the Houston SPCA where Carmen and her daughter Isabella, were waiting in the puppy lodge to greet him with big smiles.

They had already spent some time with him earlier in the day, and said they had fallen in love with Nick’s high energy personality, and the quirky way he played.

That afternoon the Carranzas officially welcomed Nick into their family, where no doubt he’ll spend his days being their shining star.

