Amazing Animal Tale: Midland

HOUSTON - Just before Valentine’s Day, the Houston SPCA received a cruelty report about a dog who had been tied up and left outside a house.

When the investigator arrived he found a dog in terrible condition- his fur was wildly overgrown and matted, and there were little sticky burrs throughout his entire coat.

The owner agreed he wasn’t able to properly care for the little dog and signed over custody on the spot.

Back at the Houston SPCA, Midland, a five-year-old poodle mix, was given an emergency haircut which revealed an emaciated dog with irritated, flaky skin.

After he was groomed, Midland’s sweet personality came right out.

He is calm, gentle and incredibly loving, he’s just been waiting for someone to come along and give him the chance to be a pampered pet!

