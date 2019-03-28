Amazing Animal Tale: Maximus

HOUSTON - If you’ve never met a coonhound, you’re missing out.

They’re big, gangly, beautiful hunting dogs with an unmistakably profound braying bark.

Maximus the blue-tick coonhound was rescued on the Houston SPCA’s 24-hour injured animal rescue ambulance with a horrible injury to his front leg.

The bone was protruding and it was swollen to twice the size of the other leg.

The Houston SPCA’s veterinarians diagnosed that the break had happened several weeks prior, but by some stroke of luck he’d managed to avoid succumbing to infection.

Because of the severity of the injury, Maximus had to have his leg amputated.

But he was otherwise in excellent condition so he healed surprisingly fast.

The goofy dog stuck around at the Houston SPCA for a couple weeks to make sure he was in tip top shape, and then he was adopted by a very excited Priya and Hari a few days later.

